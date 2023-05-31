CHHATTISGARH OFFICIAL WHO GAVE NOD TO DRAIN WEIR TO RETRIEVE MOBILE PHONE SUSPENDED

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday suspended a water resources department (WRD) official for alleged negligence after 41 lakh litres of water was pumped out from a reservoir's waste weir to retrieve a mobile phone in Kanker district last week, an official said.

Anurag Pandey, special secretary of WRD, issued the suspension order of R L Dhivar, in-charge sub divisional officer (water resources) who was posted in Kapsi in the district.

As per the suspension order, Dhivar did not take any action in connection with unauthorised evacuation of 4,104 cubic meter water equivalent to 41 lakh litres from the cistern of the waste weir of Paralkot reservoir for four days from May 21. Dhivar's act reflects lack of regular inspection of reservoirs and negligence in discharging duty, it said, adding that he has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

Last week, Rajesh Vishwas, a food inspector posted in Pakhanjore area of the district, was suspended for allegedly draining out water from the cistern of a waste weir without seeking permission from the competent authority after his high-end mobile phone fell into it.

Vishwas had gone to the reservoir for an outing with friends on May 21 when his mobile phone fell into the water while he was taking a selfie.

He then allegedly roped in villagers and got diesel pumps to pump out water till his phone was fished out on May 25. After the incident came to light, Kanker Collector Priyanka Shukla sought a report, following which Vishwas was suspended. The collector also issued a show-cause notice to the SDO Dhivar for allegedly giving verbal permission to drain out the water, said officials. Vishwas has been asked to pay a penalty of Rs 53,092 to the department within ten days for draining out a large quantity of water without seeking permission from the authority. (PTI)