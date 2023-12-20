Sukma (Chhattisgarh): Naxalites on Wednesday set on fire multiple vehicles and blocked the National Highway in Chhattisgarh's Sukma hours after their encounter with security forces in the nearby forests. A passenger bus, two trailers and a pickup vehicle were set on fire by Naxals, police officials said. There has been no loss of life in this arson, they added.

The incident took place on Wednesday at about 7:30 pm on National Highway 30 near Sukma. Post-incident, police and paramilitary forces reached the spot and opened the blockage of the road. As per the inputs from the ground, it took forces some time to extinguish the fire. A search operation was conducted in the surrounding areas to track and nab the arsonists.

The incident happened hours after at least five Naxalites were injured in an encounter with security forces in Sukma. The gunfight broke out in the forests of Nagaram and Kotta Palli villages when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of state police, along with the CoBRA 201 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Bastar Fighters, a police unit aimed at combating Left-wing extremism in Chhattisgarh, were out on an anti-Naxalite operation, police said.