Raipur: Nand Kumar Baghel, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's father passed away this morning. He was 89.

Nand Kumar was ill for a prolonged period and died at Shri Balaji Hospital in Raipur, where he was undergoing treatment for the last three months. After receiving information about his father's demise, former Chief Minister Baghel, who was in Delhi left for Raipur immediately. He is expected to reach Raipur later this afternoon.

According to reports, Nand Kumar breathed his last at 6 am this morning and his last rites will be performed on January 10 at his native village Kuruddih. At present, his mortal remains have been kept in Patan Sadan of Shanti Nagar.

Taking to his X handle Baghel shared a photograph with his father and wrote, "It is with sadness that we have to inform that Babuji Shri Nand Kumar Baghel ji has passed away this morning. Presently the body has been kept in Patan Sadan. After my younger sister returns from abroad, the last rites will be held on 10th January in our home village Kuruddih."

Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai has expressed his grief over the demise of Baghel's father. Sai said he has prayed to God to grant peace to the deceased soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear the loss.