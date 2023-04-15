Raipur Minister of Public Health Engineering Guru Rudra Kumar was referred to a hospital in Hyderabad on Friday night after his condition deteriorated ever since he came back from a tour He arrived at the hospital on Saturday Initially the minister was admitted to a private hospital in Raipur where the doctors diagnosed him with a blood infection He was found to be losing weight drastically as well Meanwhile Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had a telephone conversation with Guru Rudra Kumar to enquire about his health The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister wished him a speedy recoveryAlso read Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singh Deo campaigns for his sister in HimachalChhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Charandas Mahant also met the Public Health Engineering Minister at the hospital on Friday Guru Rudra Kumar shared a photo of this meeting on his Twitter handle Today the Speaker of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly respected Mr DrCharandas ji reached the hospital and wished for his wellbeing and a speedy recovery read a rough translation of his tweetMinister Rudra Kumar is the Guru of the Satnami Samaj of Chhattisgarh The Congress party made him the VicePresident of the Chhattisgarh Youth Congress in 2008 where his political journey started He was elected as an MLA for the first time in 2008 from the Arang constituency Though he was given the ticket from Arang in the 2013 Assembly elections as well he lost the seat to Naveen Markandey of the BJP In the 2018 assembly elections he contested from the Ahiwara constituency which was reserved for the SC category from where he emerged victorious Following this he was included in the Bhupesh Baghel Cabinet as the Public Health Engineering Minister