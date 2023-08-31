Bijapur(Chhattisgarh): Suspected Maoists have allegedly killed an assistant constable in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Duvalipara of Gangalur of the city. The deceased constable has been identified as Budhram Avalam Avalam posted in Toynar, police said.

"The deceased constable Budhram Avalam was on leave and went to his home village Jangla. On Wednesday, he went to Gangalur to drop his nephew on a motorcycle. While returning from there, Maoists ambushed him and then abducted him," Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandrakant Gowarna said.

"The Maoists then killed him in the forest and threw his body on the road. The villagers recovered the body and informed the Gangalur police. On receiving the information, the police team reached the spot and took the body in possession. The police then sent the body to the Community Health Center for postmortem," Gowarna added.

Recently, a CRPF jawan was killed and another injured in an encounter with CPI (Maoists) in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. The encounter took place in a forest in the Tonto area, about 160 km from the state capital Ranchi, around 11 am when a team of police and CRPF were carrying out a joint search operation against Maoists.