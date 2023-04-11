CHHATTISGARH MAN LIVES WITH BODY OF GIRLFRIEND FOR 2 DAYS AFTER SHE COMMITTED SUICIDE IN RAIPUR

Raipur: In a shocking incident, a youth slept with the body of his live-in partner, who allegedly committed suicide in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, police said on Tuesday. The incident came to the fore at Lalpur area of Tikrapara police station area where the locals noticed a foul smell emanating from the rented room where the couple was putting up for some time now.

CSP Rajesh Chaudhary said that the body of the young woman was found in the room in suspicious condition after the landlord informed the police about it. Police said that the landlord, who was questioned in the case, told police that the girl was not seen for two days with the youth identified as Gopi. The youth used to come out of the room to eat.

Also read: Karnataka: 11-year-old boy spends 3 days with mother's dead body in Bengaluru

On asking about the girl, he told the landlord that she was not feeling well and she is sleeping in the room. However, the landlord said he became suspicious after a foul smell started to emanate from the room. On Tuesday morning, when the landlord opened the room, he saw that the girl's body was lying on the bed. He accordingly informed the police after which a team of police rushed to the spot to launch a probe.

The woman's live-in partner Gopi has been detained by the police and is being questioned in the case. Sources said that during subsequent interrogation, the youth, a resident of Tilda told police that he was about to marry the deceased Basanti Yadav, a resident of Mahasamund. They had been in a live-in relationship at a rented accommodation for some time.

Both used to work as orderlies at the MMI Hospital. The young man told the police that Basanti committed suicide two days ago. Fearing arrest in the case, the youth kept the body in the bed and slept with it for two days to give an impression that she had died a natural death, police said. Police is waiting for the post-mortem report of the deceased while further investigation into the case is going on.