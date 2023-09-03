CHHATTISGARH MAN KILLS FRIEND OVER OLD ENMITY ARRESTED

Janjgir Champa(Chhattisgarh): A man was allegedly killed by his friend over an old enmity in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa on Friday night, police said. The incident took place in the Dhabadih village of the Pamgarh police station area. The deceased identified as Shravan Kumar Kurre was having a feast with accused Rajkumar Kurre and another person. They had dinner together and consumed alcohol on Friday evening.

After returning home, Shravan slept on the cot outside his house. Having an opportunity to take revenge over his old enmity, Rajkumar hit Sharavan's head with an axe five times and he died on the spot, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Anil Kumar Soni said. Rajkumar then fled from the spot after carrying out the crime. Shravan was alone at home at the time of the incident as Shravan's son had gone to his friend's birthday party, Soni said.

When the deceased's son returned from the party, he found his father dead and informed the police. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The police then sent the body for post-mortem. Meanwhile, police found that Shravan was with his friends before his death. On suspicion, police interrogated Rajkumar strictly and he confessed his crime.

During the interrogation, Rajkumar said that Shravan went to work with him in Gujarat five years back. At the same time, they had a fight and Rajkumar suffered injuries and received five stitches in his skull. To take revenge for five stitches, he hit Shravan five times with an axe. Police have arrested the accused and will present him in court shortly.