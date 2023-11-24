Durg Bhilai: Reminscent of the iconic scene in the super-hit Bollywood movie 'Sholay', a man in Durg Bhilai area of Chhattisgarh on Friday climbed on top of a mobile tower to demand arrest of a local Congress leader and his son who he accused of assault and “indecent behavior”, sources said. The man identified as Satpal Singh climbed the mobile tower located in Sector 10 Market and refused to come down till the accused Congress councilor Abhay Soni and his son were not arrested.

Singh said that on November 20, the local police had assured him that action will be against Abhay Soni and his son. “Three days have passed, but the accused are roaming scot-free,” Singh alleged. Holding a mike in his hand, Satpal Singh talked to the people present below and local media persons. "I want justice. I have been given death threats inside the police station.

After the complaint in the Kotwali police station, section 295A has been imposed, so the accused Congress councilor will have to go to jail. The court will decide on this. After his arrest, if the video is shown to me, I will come down from the mobile tower," he said while demanding action against Soni and his son. Congress councilor from Ward 64 Abhay Soni and his son were accused of assault and indecent behavior with Satpal Singh three days ago.

The video of the fight also went viral. After this incident, the victim Satpal Singh lodged a complaint at Bhilai Kotwali police station. It was alleged in the complaint that Congress councilor Abhay Soni and his son Aman Soni first abused Satpal Singh in connection with the assembly elections and then, in a scuffle, beat him fiercely.