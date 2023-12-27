Durg Bhilai (Chhattisgarh): In a major development to the probe into the Mahadev online betting app scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Durg police have ‘restricted the activities’ of Saurabh Chandrakar, one of the two promoters of the Mahadev App in Dubai, the ED informed. The action has been taken in Dubai on the Red Corner Notice of ED.

Moreover, Durg police have arrested the absconding accused Deepak Nepali, who is the mastermind behind the app.

The ED also identified properties worth Rs 100 crore belonging to Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal in Dubai and initiated a legal process for attachment. Chandrakar is a resident of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh. He along with his partner Ravi Uppal started the Mahadev online betting app which spread across the country within a few days and became a major source of black money. After trapping people in the clutches of the app, both flew to Dubai and were operating the app from Dubai.

Ravi, the co-founder of the Mahadev app was arrested by Dubai police on December 12. After this, preparations were started to tighten the noose on Saurabh Chandrakar. Cases were registered against him in Supela, Vaishali Nagar, and Cantonment police stations. Police were searching for Nepali for a long time.

Taking joint action, the Crime Branch and Vaishali Nagar Police arrested him. Even during the assembly elections, the police were searching for the accused but they didn’t find him. In July, the police arrested Nepali’s brother Neeraj Nepali, and four of his gang associates in the case.

On the instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police Ramgopal Garg, Additional Superintendent of Police City Abhishek Jha, under the guidance of Additional Superintendent of Police Crime Dr. Anurag Jha, City Superintendent of Police Bhilai Nagar Vishwa Deepak Tripathi, joint team of Crime Branch and Vaishali Nagar Police under the leadership of CSP Crime Rajeev Sharma, caught the mastermind-Deepak from Vaishali Nagar.