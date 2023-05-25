Raipur Four accused were arrested by the ED in connection with Rs 2000 crore liquor scam in Chhattisgarh The grilling process of the accused was underway by the ED But the probe agency has been facing a tough task in deciphering the digital messages related to financial transactions that took place between Special Excise Secretary AP Tripathi and businessman Trilok Singh Dhillon The digital message was written in code wordsBusinessman Trilok Singh Dhillon alias Pappu Dhillon is under the custody of ED in connection with the multicrore liquor scam in the state Following the hearing on May 23 the special judge extended Dhillon s remand by two more days In the previous hearing in the case Saurabh Pandey the counsel of the ED said Remand of Pappu Dhillon and Special Secretary of Excise Department Arun Pati Tripathi was sought Several queries needed an explanation But the duo were not giving a reply to the ED correctly Data stored in their digital devices have to be deciphered We were trying to extract data stored in their mobile phones Several pieces of digital information were in a coded form They were difficult to understand said Pandey Businessman Trilok Singh Dhillon was seeking loans worth crores of rupees from friends He was taking mostly unsecured loans Unsecured loans mean borrowing money from friends or any other person instead of taking it from the bank So we are trying to find out who were the friends of Dhillon who gave him loans Dhillon had closed the bank account in which transactions related to unsecured loans were taking place the counsel of ED added