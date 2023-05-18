CHHATTISGARH KIN BLAMES DOCTORS FOR KIDNEY REMOVAL COPS EXHUME BODY SECOND AUTOPSY PROVES WRONG

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): Following the allegations of the relatives that the deceased's kidney was removed while undergoing an operation at a hospital in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, the body was exhumed after several days to find out the truth. In the short post-mortem examination, both kidneys were found intact. The allegations were found baseless.

An elderly person died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the district on April 21. The deceased had suffered a fatal head injury on April 14 in a road accident. The elderly person Dharamdas had been admitted to Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Bilaspur. Dharamdas' son also sustained leg injuries in the accident had been admitted to the hospital. His son recovered, but Dharamdas died on April 21.

On Thursday, the body was exhumed as per the District Collector's directive to find out the truth. Clearing the doubts over the allegations, Dr Rahul Agrawal, assistant professor of the forensic department of the hospital, said, "We received an application from the police in which it was alleged by the relatives that both the kidneys of the deceased were removed. There was a stitch mark on the abdomen of the deceased which led to the doubt."

"In case of fatal head injury, the patient's skull bone is cut and kept in the stomach. This method of treatment is called craniotomy. On Thursday, the short post-mortem was done in the presence of the police and the deceased's relatives. The autopsy was video recorded. Both the kidneys were found intact and shown to deceased relatives." Dharmadas' son while talking to ETV Bharat accepted that he was shown both kidneys during the post-mortem.