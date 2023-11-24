Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) : Two workers were killed and another sustained injuries when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off at an iron ore mine site in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday, police sources said.

The incident took place around 7.30 am when the three workers were heading for work in the Aamdai Ghati iron ore mine under the Chhote Dongar police station limits, located around 350 km away from capital Raipur, a senior police official said.

The deceased labourers have been identified as Ritesh Gagda (21) and Shravan Gagda (24), both residents of Narayanpur district. The body of Shravan who was reported to be missing after the explosion, was found at the blast site, sources said. The injured worker, Umesh Rana, was 'admitted' to a local hospital. Search operation is underway in the area by security personnel, the official said.