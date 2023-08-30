Korba (Chhatisgarh): The tall claims of Chhattisgarh government on uplift of healthcare in the state seems to have fallen flat. There is stumbling blocks when it comes to medical facilities meant for people. A heart wrenching incident involving the death of an infant and father has come to notice in Korba district. After the death of one and a half year child, the father wrapped the body of the child wrapped in polythene and left for the hospital riding his bike to get the postmortem done.

The incident occurred at Adsena village of Korba development block. The wife of Daras Ram Yadav, a farmer, went to the farm land with her one and a half year old son. The mother got busy in farming and the child while playing went towards the pond near the farm. By the time the woman noticed her son missing, the child drowned in the pond. After a mad search, the child was found unconscious. She along with relatives rushed to the primary health center of Lemru where the doctors declared the child dead after investigation. They asked her to get the postmortem of the child done.

Adsena, the native village, of the woman is 70 kms from the district headquarter. The child's father Daras Ram Yadav asked the doctors of the primary health centre to arrange an ambulance for the postmortem of the child but doctors said there was no such facility available. Daras was advised to make own arrangement.

He packed the body of the child and rode the bike. His friend carried the child's body. District CMHO SN Kesari said he received information about the incident. "Under what circumstances the body of the child had to be brought in a bike will be investigated. Stern action will be taken against those foud dereliction of duty, Kesari said.