CHHATTISGARH HC ALLOWS STATE URDU ACADEMY PRESIDENT TO CONTINUE IN SERVICE

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): In a major relief to the Chhattisgarh Urdu Academy president, the high court has put a stay on the state government's decision to remove him from the post on the ground that proper procedure for removal was not followed. Idris Gandhi has been allowed to continue to function as the president for three years.

The bench of Justice NK Chandravanshi stated that the appointment of Gandhi cannot be cancelled arbitrarily. The court has strongly reprimanded the state government and stated that the president cannot be removed from his post before three years as per the recruitment norms.

During hearing, the petitioner informed the court that there is a statutory provision under Clause 7 and 9, under which a person appointed to the president's post cannot be removed before a three-year period. It was learnt that after BJP came to power in Chhattisgarh, people holding posts in the Mandal Commission and other bodies resigned while those who didn't were removed later.

Recently, Gandhi was removed from his post following which, a petition was filed in the Chhattisgarh High Court. After hearing both the parties, the court gave its verdict on Monday.