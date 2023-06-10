Raipur Chhattisgarh The helicopter joy ride of meritorious students of class 10th and 12th of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has started this year also as per the promise of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel made to the toppers in the examinations In the year 2022 125 toppers enjoyed the helicopter ride as part of thisSchool Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam flagged off the helicopter this year and over 78 students of the 10th12th board became eligible for enjoying the helicopter ride For this separate groups of children have been formed The students are being taken in groups of 7 to 8 All the necessary instructions are given to them before the flightAfter the joy ride Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will honour the meritorious students by giving them incentives and certificates under the Swami Atmanand Medhavi Chhatra Protsahan Yojana The Chief Minister will also honour all the students included in the merit list in the Pratibha Samman ceremony by giving them Rs 15 lakh each and a citationAlso Read CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launches Free Mobile Tablet scheme in UttarakhandThe CM will give a gold medal to the student who gets the first position on the merit list and a silver medal to the student who gets the second position In the 2023 annual examination of the Board of Secondary Education 48 students in class 10th and 30 students in class 12th secured a place on the merit list Along with the students in the open category some meritorious students from special backward tribes of High School and Higher Secondary Examination will also be honoured