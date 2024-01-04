CHHATTISGARH GOVERNMENT FOR CBI PROBE IN PSC SCAM

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The state Cabinet on Wednesday decided to recommend a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into alleged irregularities in the State Public Service Commission Examination 2021.

Along with this, it has also been decided to purchase a maximum of 21 quintals of paddy per acre at the support price and distribute free food grains to ration card-holding families for the next five years.

Important decision in the Chhattisgarh cabinet meeting:

In the interest of the youth of the state, it was decided to send the case to the CBI for detailed investigation in the context of complaints of irregularities received in connection with the State Service Examination 2021 conducted by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission. The Commission has released the selection list for recruitment to 170 posts in 12 departments under the State Service Examination 2021. Taking a major decision in the interest of farmers in the meeting of the Council of Ministers, it has been decided to purchase a maximum of 21 quintals of paddy per acre (including linking) from the farmers of the state at support price in the Kharif marketing year 2023–24. With this decision of the Council of Ministers, the state government's promise of purchasing 21 quintals of paddy from farmers has been fulfilled. It is noteworthy that this promise of paddy procurement has also been included in the guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chhattisgarh government has taken a big decision in the interest of Antyodaya and priority ration card-holding families of the state and has decided to distribute free food grains to them for the next five years. With this, 67 lakh, 92 thousand, and 153 ration card-holding families in the state will benefit, and they will get free rice from ration shops for the next 5 years. Similarly to the distribution of free food grains in the ration cards issued under the National Food Security Act 2013, for the next 5 years, starting in January 2024, they will distribute free food grains in the Antyodaya and Priority Ration Cards issued under the Chhattisgarh Food and Nutrition Security Act 2012.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah pledged to address the discrepancies in the hiring process and stated that an investigation would be launched should the BJP win the state assembly election.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao speaking to the media after the meeting, said, "Many complaints of irregularities in the Public Service Commission Examination 2021 were received. As we had promised, we will investigate it at a high level.” "Today, our government has referred the matter to the CBI to investigate the irregularities in the PSC 2021 examination," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress has taken a dig at the decisions of the state government and called it political propaganda, State President of Congress Media Department Sushil Anand Shukla said, “The Cabinet announced the CBI investigation of CGPSC. Do they not trust the Chhattisgarh Police, or do they not trust their work? First, check with the police. They just want to raise the issue of a CBI investigation, which is political propaganda.”

It is pertinent to note that the BJP recently levelled serious allegations against the then-Congress government against the results of CGPSC 2021. It was alleged that there were major irregularities in the PSC.