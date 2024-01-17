Balod: In yet another shocking incident of sexual assault reported in the country, a girl was allegedly gangraped by three men while returning home from work in Balod district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday evening, police sources said. Police have registered a case into the incident on the victim's complaint and have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits.

The incident has come to light from Gunderdehi police station area of Balod district. Sources said that the girl works in a fancy store and after work, she was returning home with her friend on Tuesday evening. In her complaint, the girl said that the accused started following them and kidnapped her in a deserted area and took her to a field and first beat her and then gang-raped her.

After committing the sexual assault, the three men left the girl in a semi-nude state, shes said. The distressed girl later proceeded towards the railway track. Meanwhile, a local saw her and inquired about her condition. He later called her friend and sent the victim home. The victim later reached Gunderdehi police station and registered a case against the accused.

Police station in-charge Arvind Sahu said that the girl is shocked by the incident. Since the matter is sensitive, the police is investigating the incident seriously. On the complaint of the girl, a case has been registered in the police station under sections 294,506, 323,376(2)N, 376 (D), 363, Police station in-charge Arvind Sahu said.