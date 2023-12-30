Raipur/Ahmedabad : Rice has been sent from Chhattisgarh for the consecration program of Ram temple in Ayodhya on 22 January 2024. Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai flagged off 11 trucks carrying 300 metric tons (3,000 quintals of fragrant rice) by waving the saffron flag near Ram Mandir on VIP Road in the capital Raipur.

For the Ayodhya aromatic rice offering ceremony, the fragrant rice has been sent by the Rice Millers Association from Chhattisgarh to Ayodhya. Chhattisgarh is the maternal birthplace of Lord Shri Ram. There is a temple of Mata Kaushalya here in Chandkhuri. Here Lord Shri Ram is seated in idol form with mother Kaushalya in his childhood.

Because of this, Lord Ram has a deep connection with Chhattisgarh. Rice from Chhattisgarh will be used in the special offering made for Ram Lalla consecration on January 22. This is the biggest consignment of rice that will reach Ayodhya till date.

Before flagging off the rice trucks, Chief Minister Sai along with the cabinet members prayed to Lord Shri Ram, Mata Janaki and Lord Laxman in the Ram temple and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state. On this occasion, MP Sunil Soni, Minister Brijmohan Aggarwal, Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, Minister Dayal Das Baghel, Minister Lakshmi Rajwade and officials and members of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Rice Millers Association were also present.

Ram's Ajay Baan made in Ahmedabad- In Ahmedabad, celebrations have been held everywhere regarding the consecration of Ram Temple. Devotees are excited about 22nd January. Ram's 'Ajay Baan' (victorious arrow) has been made by Jai Bhole Group here. This arrow is five feet long and weighs 11.5 kilograms. This arrow is made of five metals like gold, silver, brass, copper and iron. It will be offered in the newly constructed Ramlala temple in Ayodhya.