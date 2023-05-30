CHHATTISGARH FOOD INSPECTOR FINED RS 53000 FOR EMPTYING WATER RESERVOIR TO FIND HIS COSTLY MOBILE PHONE

Kanker: The food inspector, who allegedly emptied a water reservoir to recover his costly mobile phone, has been slapped a fine of Rs 53,000 and directed to deposit the amount within 10 days. The concerned food inspector was suspended four days back.

The recovery notice issued to food inspector Rajesh Vishwas reads: "On May 21, after a mobile phone fell in the Paralkot reservoir and water was pumped out without the permission of the senior officer of the department. A total of 4104 cubic meter of water was wasted for personal interest. According to the department's water rates, the cost of per cubic metre of water is Rs 10.50 which means the total water charge is Rs.43,002. Along with this, there is a penalty of Rs 10000 for wasting water without permission. After totaling Rs 43000 and Rs 10000, the amount comes to Rs 53092. This has to be deposited within 10 days."

Vishwas, food officer of Koylibeda block, had visited Kherkatta Paralkot reservoir on May 21 during a holiday. While clicking a selfie, his Samsung S series mobile phone, worth Rs 96,000 fell into the reservoir. Vishwas immediately spoke to the sub-divisional officer of the Water Resources and Irrigation Department Ramlal Dhivar, who gave him verbal approval to drain the water. With the help of the locals and by deploying two pumps of 30 HP each the water was drained out of the reservoir. The pumps operated 24 hours a day for three consecutive days.

Also Read: Water theft in C'garh check dam; villagers forced to use murky water

After the matter came to light, the collector suspended Vishwas. During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that a total of 4104 cubic meters (or 41 lakh litres) and not 21 lakh liters, as reported earlier was wasted from the Kherketta reservoir to find the mobile. Vishwas was accused of flouting the Chhattisgarh Civil Service Rules as he misused his position and went ahead with emptying the dam without seeking the necessary permission.

In view of the incident, the Kanker collector had issued a show cause notice to SDO Dhivar and sought a reply from him within 24 hours. The SDO did not provide any satisfactory reply to the collector following which, he wrote a letter of recommendation to the secretary of the Water Resources Department for action.