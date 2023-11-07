Chhattisgarh polls: CoBra commando injured in Sukma IED blast; Voting underway in 20 seats of first phase election
Published: 3 hours ago
Raipur: Voting began Tuesday morning in the first phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh under a thick security blanket of police and paramilitary personnel, who kept a tight vigil in the seats in Naxalite-hit Bastar division. Polling began at 7 am in 10 of the 20 assembly constituencies where elections are being held in the first phase. It will end at 3 pm. Polling in the remaining 10 seats in the first phase will start at 8 am and end at 5 pm, an official said.
In the first phase covering 20 of the total 90 assembly seats, 223 candidates, including 25 women, are in the fray and as per electoral rolls, 40,78,681 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.
- 7.05 am
According to poll officials, Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta are the 10 constituencies where polling is being held from 7 am to 3 pm due to the Naxal threat.
- 7.14 am
The officials said the polling will begin at 8 am and will go on up to 5 pm in the remaining ten constituencies -- Khairgarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Bastar, Jagdalpur, Chitrakot, Pandariya and Kawardha.
- 7.27 am
Police said there are around 60,000 security personnel of which 40,000 are drawn from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and 20,000 from the state police deployed for smooth conduct of polls in the Bastar division which has 12 assembly segments. A total of about 1 lakh security personnel have been deployed for the first phase of polls.
- 7.44 am
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commando has been injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, according to police.
- 8 am
Polling has began in the remaining ten constituencies -- Khairgarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Bastar, Jagdalpur, Chitrakot, Pandariya and Kawardha, which are scheduled as part of the first phase of Chhattisgarh assembly elections. People can vote till 5 pm.
- 8.15 am
Citing security reasons, the poll body has shifted 149 polling stations in five assembly constituencies of the Bastar division to the nearest police station and security camps. Also, the police are monitoring Naxal activities through drones and helicopters, while bomb disposal teams and dog squads are kept on standby to be pressed into service as and when required.
- 9 am
Update: A commando of CoBRA, an elite unit of CRPF, was injured on Tuesday in an IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district as polling for the first phase of state assembly elections got underway in the region, police said. The incident occurred when a joint team of CRPF and Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA) 206th battalion was out on an area domination operation from Tondamarka camp towards Elmagunda village to ensure security during polls, a senior police official said.