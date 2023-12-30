Kanker (Chhattisgarh): It's often said that a father’s love is unconditional, and Kaushal Patel of Karp village in Kanker has proved it. Patel has beautifully installed a statue of Bharat Mata at his late daughter’s school in her memory.

Speaking to ETV, Bharat Kaushal revealed that her daughter was studying in Raipur and died in a road accident when she was on her way home during winter vacation on December 23, 2021. She used to play the role of Bharat Mata in her school days.

Patel said,” My daughter Bhamini studied till plus two in Karp High School. After this, she went to Raipur for higher studies. She was returning home for winter vacation but met with an accident and died.”.

He further said, “After 4 months of her death, I found a diary in her cupboard. She had written a lot of things on it. On one page, she wrote that she always wanted to come to her school during Independence and Republic Day celebrations.”.

Based on her daughter’s words, Kaushal went to her school and learned that she used to play the role of Bharat Mata there. And, with the help of the village residents, he built that statue in memory of his daughter.