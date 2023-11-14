CHHATTISGARH FARMER INJURED DURING ENCOUNTER ON VOTING DAY IN KANKER SUCCUMBS

Kanker: A farmer injured during an encounter between the Naxals and security forces in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh during the first phase of assembly election has succumbed to his injuries, officials said on Tuesday. An official said that the farmer identified as Doge Ram Timmav died at a hospital in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh during treatment.

It can be recalled that Timmav was shot in his stomach after an encounter broke out between the BSF and Naxals in the woods of Uliya in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Nov 7 when voting for the first phase of assembly elections was going on. It can be recalled that on the voting day for the first phase of elections, an official had said that BSF soldiers were on routine patrolling duty in the the forest area of Uliya when an encounter took place between BSF personnel and Naxalites in the forest area in which a BSF personnel was killed.

The farmer Timmav who was grazing cattle in the forest was shot in the stomach during the encounter in the exchange of fire. As the gunfire raged between the Naxalites and the BSF, Timmav kept moaning and screaming in pain in the forest in oblivion. When the family members came to know about this, the injured farmer was later brought to Bande Primary Health Center in a vehicle.

At the PHC, after first aid he was referred to Kanker. Given his critical condition, Timmav was referred from Kanker to Raipur where he died during treatment. Shortly after the Nov 7 encounter, the police had issued a press release claiming that some Naxalites were injured by bullets in the encounter in Uliya.