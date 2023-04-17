Bemetara Eight people were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of a 55yearold man and his son in Biranpur village of Chhattisgarh s Bemetara district last week police saidThe accused were apprehended from their hometowns based on the video footage and analysis of call detail records CDR Bemetara Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela told PTI Three each were residents of Saja and Bemetara police station limits in the district while two were from Gandai police station area in neighbouring Khairagarh district he saidThe bodies of Raheem Mohammad and his son Idul Mohammad 35 residents of Shaktighat area of Biranpur were found at a murum mine a few kilometres away from the village on April 11 three days after it was rocked by communal violenceViolence had erupted in Biranpur village located 100 kilometres away from state capital Raipur on April 8 after a fight between schoolchildrenA local resident Bhuneshwar Sahu 22 was killed in the clash and three policemen suffered injuries Two houses including one belonging to Rahim s soninlaw were burnt down on the outskirts of the village amid a Chhattisgarh bandh shutdown called by right wing organisations on April 10Six FIRs have been lodged at Saja police station in connection with the incidents in BiranpurEleven persons have been arrested for alleged involvement in Sahu s murder while nine including a minor boy were arrested for allegedly setting ablaze a house belonging to Rahim s soninlaw PTI