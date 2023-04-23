Raipur Chhattisgarh has earned record revenue of Rs 12941 crore from minerals for the year 202223 a rise of Rs 636 crore from the previous fiscal a state government official said on SundayIron ore fetched the highest Rs 3607 crore followed by Rs 3336 crore from coal while Danetwada was the topearning district in terms of mineral revenue a press release from the state government said Limestone and bauxite too fetched sizable revenue Dantewada contributed Rs 6419 crore followed by Korba Rs 2361 crore Raigarh Rs 1717 crore Balod Rs 760 crore Baloda Bazar Rs 315 crore Kanker Rs 286 crore and Surguja Rs 262 crore an official said The state government has auctioned 29 mineral blocks in Chhattisgarh on revenue sharing mode which in the coming years will fetch the state Rs 1 lakh crore said Anurag Diwan Joint Director Geology and MiningFor the first time under the revenue sharing system the state government was able to earn Rs 5252 lakh by participating in two limestone block auctions the release said Diwan said the state government s policy introduced in 201516 has facilitated eauctioning of two major limestone blocks namely Karhi Chandi in BalodabazarBhatapara district and Kesla in Raipur district The limestone production from these blocks commenced in 202223 and the government has received its share through a revenuesharing mechanism that includes royalties DMF environment and infrastructure charges along with profits generated by the blocks Diwan said PTI