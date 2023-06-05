Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were on Monday injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said. The incident took place at 10.30 am near Tekameta hill under Gangaloor police station limits when a team of the CRPF's 85th battalion was out on an area domination operation from Pusnar camp, located around 400 km from state capital Raipur, an official said.

While the team was cordoning off the area, the pressure IED exploded, injuring two CRPF personnel, he said. The injured jawans were shifted to the district hospital in Bijapur, the official said, adding they will be airlifted to Raipur for further treatment. Search operation is underway in the area, he added.

Earlier on Saturday, at least four Naxalites were reportedly injured in an encounter with security personnel in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. Officials said that four Naxalites were injured, but their colleagues managed to drag them away into a forest hideout. The encounter took place near Regadgatta village under Earrabor police station limits when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) of police was out on an anti-naxal operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavhan said.

Chavan said that the operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Naxalite commander Mangdu and his team belonging to Konta area committee of Maoists in Maraiguda and Regadgatta villages, he said. The Naxalites opened fire on the patrolling team, following which the gunbattle broke out. (With agency inputs)