Bijapur: A CRPF jawan, who has recently joined the paramilitary force, went missing last week from his home, triggering suspicion that he might have been kidnapped by Maoists, who were angry due to his joining of the Bastariya battalion.

Family members said they suspect that the jawan was kidnapped from Bhairamgarh block of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. The sudden disappearance of Kudiyam Shankar prompted frenetic search for him amid heightened Naxalite activities in some pockets of the district.

The soldier was working with Bastariya battalion. The family members said he was kidnapped by Maoists a few days ago from Uspari village of Bhairamgarh block. According to them, the incident happened between September 27 and September 29.

The missing jawan is a resident of Ermanar. Till now, there is no trace of the jawan as anxious family members await his safe return. According to the family members, Shankar has not gone for duty since September 27. However, the family members have not yet informed the police about this incident. Fearing the adverse, the family members approached the tribal leaders and acquaintances to help them for safe return of the jawan. They appealed to the Naxalites to release the jawan.