CHHATTISGARH CONGRESS MLA RETURNING FROM BHAROSA YATRA INJURED AFTER FALLING FROM MOTORCYCLE IN BIJAPUR

Bijapur: A Congress MLA was injured after he fell from a motorcycle during the party's 'Bharosa Yatra' in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday, officials said.

Vikram Mandavi, who represents Bijapur Assembly constituency, sustained injuries on his shoulder after he fell from the motorcycle he was riding near Tunkigutta hill, while vice president of Bijapur municipality Purushottam Sallur riding pillion suffered minor injuries, a police official said. The incident took place this evening when Mandavi was returning after concluding the Bharosa Yatra in Madded village following which duo was shifted to Bijapur district hospital, he said.