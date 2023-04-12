Bemetara/Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said that stringent action will be taken against those found guilty of Bemetara violence. "Those found guilty of fomenting trouble in the state using social media posts as well as indulging in spreading hatred will not be spared," said the CM.

Speaking to reporters Baghel also said, "No one is above law. Whosoever is found guilty will be punished. We will go by the evidence." "When the election comes closer, BJP adopts such tactics. BJP's only agenda is to create a rift in society. The saffron party chooses a double yardstick for dealing with the same type of situation. BJP follows the policy which suits their agenda," Baghel added.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against accused Tivendra Sahu under the various sections of IT Act. Police found him guilty of posting 'provocative messages' on social media. The Chhattisgarh government has also issued instructions to SP and Collector to chalk out strategies to deal with such situations in the future also.

Bemetara police station in-charge Amber Singh Bhardwaj said, "Post Biranpur incident, the Superintendent of Police had issued orders to take strict action against those posting provocative messages on social media. Instagram user Tivendra Sahu posted inflammatory posts on Instagram. Sahu coined the term "Jihadgarh" for Chhattisgarh. Sahu also made objectionable allegations against the state government."

Bemetara Collector Padum Singh Alma and Durg Division IG Anand Chhabra convened a peace committee meeting with the heads of both communities in Biranpur on Wednesday. During the peace committee meeting, the participants appealed to people to maintain peace in society. The leaders belonging to both communities condemned the incident.