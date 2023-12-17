Chhattisgarh CM holds high level meeting with officials over Naxalite attack

Sukma/Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday held a high-level meeting with security officials over a Maoist attack in Sukma, where a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sub-inspector was killed and a constable injured. The CM paid tributes to sub-inspector Sudhakar Reddy and instructed officials to provide proper treatment to constable Ramu, who was hurt in the incident. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has given instructions to top officials of Chhattisgarh police to speed up operations against Maoists in the state. He said that the DGP should monitor the operation being conducted against the Maoists.

Speaking to the media, Sai said, "A high-level meeting has been held with all the senior officers of the police and intelligence departments, including the Chief Secretary and DGP. The anti-Maoist campaign was reviewed in the meeting. All senior officers were present in it. I have instructed the officials to speed up the campaign against Maoists and to provide all possible assistance to the families of the martyrs."

"By winning the trust of the people and with the support of the Central government, we will eliminate Maoists from its roots. With the help of the Centre, the State government will eliminate Maoists," Sai added. Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Director General of Police Ashok Juneja and other senior officers were present at the meeting.

After the exchange of fire stopped, four suspects have been detained from the spot, the police said. So far, three security personnel have been killed in Maoist attacks in the state.