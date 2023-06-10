CHHATTISGARH CM BAGHEL URGES CENTRE TO RAISE OBJECTION AGAINST INDIRA GANDHIS ASSASSINATION CELEBRATION IN CANADA

Raipur Chhattisgarh Referring to the controversial video of a parade in Canada s Brampton depicting the celebration of the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in a press briefing urged the Central Government to take cognizance and raise an objection against it Speaking in a press briefing CM Baghel said The Government of India should take cognizance of this and raise an objection to this Khalistani supporters celebrating Operation Blue Star and Indira Gandhi s assassination celebration in Canada He hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party and said that whenever Congress leader Rahul Gandhi travels abroad and speaks all BJP leaders and ministers start giving statements over it which shows Rahul Gandhi is towering over them Whenever Rahul Gandhi goes out amp speaks all leaders ministers are after it All ministers of the BJP start giving statements This means Rahul Gandhi is towering over them he saidIndira Gandhi served as the first and only woman Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984 She was shot dead by two of her own bodyguards at her official residence on October 31 1984 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed his concern over the reports and said there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists and it is not good for relationships I think there is a bigger issue involvedFrankly we are at a loss to understand other than the requirements of vote bank politics why anybody would do thisI think there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists to extremists to people who advocate violence I think it is not good for relationships not good for Canada Jaishankar said in response to a query about reports of late PM Indira Gandhi s assassination celebration in the Canadian city Earlier in the day High Commissioner for Canada in India Cameron MacKay condemned the celebration of the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi MacKay said that he is appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the killing of Indira Gandhi I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence I categorically condemn these activities he said in a tweet Congress has also strongly condemned the glorification of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi s assassins during the parade ANI