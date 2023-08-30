Bilaspur: Commotion prevailed in compartments on Wednesday when a goods train and an express train were running on the same railway track between Dadhapara-Chakarbhatha railway station on the Bilaspur-Raipur section of the Chhattisgarh. The passengers travelling in the Express train were scared when they saw the goods train running on the same track.

Fearing a Balasore-like mishap, passengers rushed out of the train compartments. Several of them were found scurrying for safety. As the passenger train was stranded near the overbridge, commuters and motorists stopped to see the incident. Passengers were found screaming.

People heaved a sigh of relief when the goods train after coming closer to the stationary passenger train, stopped. No collision took place between the freight and passenger trains. However, it is being said that it was a major lapse on the part of the railway officials. On the other hand, the railway officials were denying negligence.

Saket Ranjan, Chief Public Relations Officer, South East Central Railway, said, "This was not an accident-like situation. In the auto signalling system, two trains can be run on the same track. The train stops as soon as the auto signal is received. The same situation happened in this case also."