CHHATTISGARH CHILLING VIDEO SHOWS WOMAN MANAGER BEATING MINOR ORPHAN GIRLS AT KANKER ADOPTION HOME

atrocities on children in Kanker adoption center

Kanker: A chilling video of a woman manager of an adoption center in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh mercilessly beating two minor girls has surfaced on the Internet with sources saying it was just the tip of the iceberg even as authorities are acting as mute spectators. The alleged atrocity of the woman manager is said to be of the adoption center located in Shivnagar area of Kanker district.

In the roughly over a minute video, the manager of the center identified as Seema Dwivedi can be seen ruthlessly beating two little girls in a room beside a cot. Dwivedi is seen first hitting a girl with her hand. She later grabs her by the hair and tosses her on the ground. After making the girl who had fallen on the ground stand up again, Dwivedi again grabs her by one arm and tosses her on the cot nearby.

The child screams, cries, starts crying but Dwivedi does not feel pity on her as she continues to beat the child. During this, two women working at the center also pass by, but no one questions the atrocities of the program manager. Dwivedi does not stop at one goirl as she calls another girl standing at a distance and beats her badly as well.

Even after beating two children badly, the anger of the manager does not calm down as she abuses the children. Sources said that the manager is a serial offender and the video of her atrocities is just a tip of the iceberg even as the authorities are tight-lipped over the matter. It is alleged that manager Dwivedi has managed to be in good books of the Women and Child Development Department, which hardly cares about the safety of the children at the adoption center.

Instead of taking action against the offender Dwivedi, eight employees, who flagged Dwivedi's attrocities with the orphan children have been thrown out of the adoption center over the years, sources said. The complaint over the matter also reached the department, but surprisingly no action was taken, added the sources.

The apathy of the department has further emboldened the manager to unleash her cruelty on the children. It is alleged that the accused manager shuts down the CCTV cameras during night hours to get away with the crime. There was no word by the Women and Child Development Department. The story will be updated as and when the department issues a statement.