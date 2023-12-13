CHHATTISGARH CAF JAWAN KILLED ANOTHER INJURED AS NAXALITES TRIGGER IED BLAST IN NARAYANPUR

Narayanpur: A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was killed while another was injured after Naxalites triggered an Improvised Explosive Device in Narayanpur district of the state on Wednesday, sources said. The Naxalite attack comes ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister designate Vishnu Deo Sai which is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders.

According to sources, the slain CAF jawan has been identified as Kamlesh Sahu, a resident of Hasaud village of Janjgir Champa district. The injured soldier has been identified as Vinay Kumar, who is a resident of Sonpur in Balod district. SP Pushkar Sharma, while confirming the incident said that the Naxalites targeted a team of CAF personnel who were on routine duty in Chhotadongar Amadai Mines.

The Naxalites are continuously against the Amadai Mines. Naxalites have been opposing mining at the site and had warned of planting IEDs at various places in the mines. A few days ago, three laborers working in Amdai Mines had died in another IED blast. In another attack on Tuesday, Dec 12, a District Reserve Guard (DRG) soldier was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

The explosion took place near Saletong village of Kistaram police station area. The preceding day, four soldiers were injured two of them critically in an IED blast in the district. Today's Naxalite attack comes hours ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister designate Vishnu Deo Sai at Raipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior BJP leaders are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.