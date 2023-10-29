CHHATTISGARH BSF JAWAN SHOOTS HIMSELF DEAD WITH SERVICE RIFLE IN KANKER

Kanker: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly died by shooting himself with his service rifle in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Sunday. The reason as to why he took such a drastic step is unknown, police said.

The incident took place in Sargipal camp under the Raoghat police station area and is currently being investigated by the police and BSF. The deceased has been identified as Valmiki Sinha, a native of Riwa village in Mandir Hasaud in Raipur. He was posted for anti-Naxalite operations in Kanker.

"Valmiki was posted in the camp when suddenly a loud sound of gunshot was heard from the barrack. Valmiki's colleagues rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood. On receiving information about the incident, senior BSF officials also rushed to the spot," Additional SP Kanker, Khoman Sinha said.

"The jawan was on duty in the camp when he shot himself dead. Both the BSF and police officials reached the spot and are investigating the incident," Sinha added. No suicide note was found from the spot. It was learnt that his wife had died recently and he had gone home for two months. He had returned to work a few days back.

In August, a jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) shot himself with an AK-47 rifle in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. He was rushed to the district hospital and died while undergoing treatment. He belonged to Cobra 210 battalion and deployed in south Bastar for anti-Naxalite operations.

Also Read: BSF jawan found hanging at his headquarters home in Jaisalmer