Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh): In the recently concluded Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, the BJP has bagged 54 seats of the 90-seat assembly, registering a saffron surge. But a worker of the party, Dehraram Yadav, seems not enthused by the overall performance of the BJP's victory.

The 48-year-old hailing from Bihajhar village of Khallari assembly of Mahasamund district has expressed his discontent with the party's performance in the constituency he worked for. Besides being involved in electioneering, Deharam earns his living as an electrician. The active BJP worker campaigned for the party candidate Alka Chandrakar fielded in Khallari Assembly.

He was propagating the BJP's manifesto and all the guarantees of PM Modi during the campaign.

Some of the electorate he met during the campaign asked him what is his bet if the BJP candidate did not win, a confident Deharam promised that he would shave off his half moustache and tonsure half the hair if Alka Chandrakar did not win. Once the results were out, the BJP worker stuck to his words and shaved his half moustache and tonsured half of his hair.

Congress's Dwarkadhish Yadav defeated Alka Chandrakar by 37,119 votes from the Khallari Assembly. For the denizens of Khallari, Deharam is one who keeps his words. He also made a video of his promise and also the subsequent steps he has taken to keep the promise. The video has since been viral.