CHHATTISGARH BJP MLA VIDYA RATAN BHASIN DIES

Durg (Chhattisgarh): BJP Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Vaishali Nagar constituency died after a brief illness at the Ramkrishna Care Hospital in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur in the wee hours of Friday. He was 79-years-old. According to the officials of the Ramkrishna Care Hospital, the legislator, breathed his last at around 2.46 am.

A fortnight ago, Bhasin was admitted to the hospital. After his health deteriorated, he was put on ventilator. His kin said that his last rites will be performed at the Ramnagar Muktidham this afternoon. A pall of gloom descended over his constituency after the news of his demise spread. Bhasin's supporters and local BJP workers started gathering at his Shantinagar residence. BJP Chhattisgarh co-incharge Nitin Nabin and BJP Chhattisgarh chief Arun Saw will attend his last rites.

Bhasin was a senior leader of the BJP. In 1984, he was made the District General Secretary in the BJP. In 1995, he was appointed as district treasurer of the party. In 2006, Bhasin was elected Mayor of Bhilai Municipal Corporation. During the 2013 Assembly elections, he was elected to the Assembly for the first time. During the 2018 assembly elections, Bhasin won the election from Vaishali Nagar constituency by a margin of 18,080 votes.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh BJP has termed Bhasin's demise as an irreparable loss to the party. Arun Saw said the party has lost its efficient and dedicated worker. Former Chief Minister Raman Singh and Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel also paid tributes to Bhasin.

