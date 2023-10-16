CHHATTISGARH BJP LEADER MURDER CASE BROTHERS GAVE RS 1 LAKH CONTRACT TO KILL HIM OVER LAND DISPUTE

Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh police have arrested two men for hiring contract killers to murder their elder brother, a local BJP leader, in a village in Dhamtari. Eight others were also arrested in this connection. Police said the duo conspired to get their brother killed over a land dispute.

The incident took place in Maraud village under Kurud police station area. The deceased BJP leader, Chandrashekhar Giri Goswami was assaulted by eight goons hired by his brothers on Sunday, police said. Police have seized three SUVs, eight mobiles and Rs 70,000 cash from the accused. The case is being investigated, police added.

According to Dhamtari police, the accused, Hem Giri Goswami and Hemendra had hired goons from Raipur to assault Chandrashekhar. The goons were allegedly given a Rs 1 lakh supari by the accused.

A few hours after the murder, police nabbed the two brothers and interrogated them. During which, the brothers confessed to the crime and named eight others who were involved following which all were arrested.

The goons looted Rs 20,000 cash from the house and damaged the CCTV cameras installed there. "Police have registered a case under sections 460, 294, 323, 506, 427, 147, 148, 149 and 396 of the IPC against the accused. All accused have been arrested and three vehicles, mobiles and looted cash including the contract money along with the weapons used in the incident were recovered from them," Madhulika Singh, ASP, Dhamtari said.

According to police, Chandrashekhar, son of Somprakash Giri (50) had a dispute over property with his brothers Hem Giri and Hemendra for the last few months.