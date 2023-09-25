In the 3 minutes and 48 seconds-long video, police officers are seen heckling Hungaram Markam, who sat in one side of the National Highway.

Sukma: In a sign that suggests volatile political scenario in Chhattisgarh, which goes to polls later this year, a BJP leader has alleged political 'vendetta' by Bhpupeh Baghel-led Congress government in the state after he vowed to defeat state excise minister Kawasi Lakhma in the polls. Incidentally, the visit of the CM in the area when he was allegedly being whisked away by cops raised many eyebrows.

The video of police overtures on Hungaram Markam, a BJP leader, went viral. The police officers are seen forcing the BJP leader to sit in the car. Markam is seen pleading before cops about his innocence.

In the 3 minutes and 48 seconds-long video, police officers are seen heckling Hungaram Markam, who sat in one side of the National Highway. Markam alleged that he was picked up without any reason and forced to sit in the police car by cops.

Initially it was being taken as a joke by many, but finally, the police officers are seen intimidating the BJP leader and forcing him to sit in the car. The BJP leader said in the video that he being a resident of Chhindgarh in Sukma district has right to roam at his locality. "I have come here for work and did not commit any crime. Why should cops treat me like this," Markam said.

He also held Lakhma responsible for his harassment. "Why should I be forced to attend Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's programme?," Markam asked. He alleged that cops tried to forcefully take him to their car to attend the CM's event.