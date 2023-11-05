Raipur: In Chhattisgarh's Patan constituency, a 'mother of all battles' is on the cards. Here, the fight is between Congress candidate and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his nephew, Vijay Baghel who is a BJP MP.

The stakes are high for two seasoned candidates in blood relations in a battle that is touted as the 'toughest of all battles' in the poll-bound state. The competition is also intensifying for this seat as Amit Jogi, son of late Ajit Jogi, Chhattisgarh’s first Chief Minister, has turned the fight into a triangular contest. The result of this constituency is likely to shape the overall political landscape of the state, analysts say.

Before Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Baghel was elected from the Patan constituency from 1993 onwards. However, he was defeated by his nephew Vijay Baghel in 2008.

Since then, Patan has become a prominent political battleground. In the previous election, Baghel secured a win and subsequently became the Chief Minister. Voters from the Kurmi and Sahu communities are the most prominent here. Both the BJP and Congress candidates hail from the Kurmi community, making the contest intriguing.

The Patan Assembly election holds significance as it will determine the ascendency between two backward-class leaders. The Patan Assembly constituency, dominated by voters from the Kurmi and Sahu communities, is likely to play a significant role in the poll outcome, feel analysts.