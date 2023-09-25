CHHATTISGARH ASSEMBLY POLLS BSP GONDWANA GANTANTRA PARTY ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE

Raipur: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) on Monday decided to contest the upcoming Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh in alliance. While the BSP will field candidates on 53 seats, the GGP will fight 37 seats in the 90-member House, a functionary of the Mayawati-led party here said.

BSP Rajya Sabha MP and national coordinator Ramji Gautam and GGP national general secretary Shyam Singh Markam and other leaders of the two parties announced the alliance during a press conference, BSP state unit chief Hemant Poyam told PTI. "As per the seat-sharing pact, BSP and GGP will contest on 53 and 37 seats, respectively. The alliance will defeat the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress," he claimed.

The BSP released its first list of nine candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls last month. It had contested the 2018 Assembly elections in alliance with Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and Communist Party of India and had polled 3.87 per cent of the total votes. In 2018, BSP had contested on 35 seats and won Jaijaipur and Pamgarh constituencies, both located in Janjgir-Champa district of central Chhattisgarh. Its candidates lost deposits in 28 seats.