CHHATTISGARH ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS POLLING BOOTHS SET UP AT 120 VILLAGES FIRST TIME AFTER INDEPENDENCE

Bastar/Raipur: In a shocking revelation and equally pleasant news with regard to the democratic process ahead of the upcoming assembly election in Maoist affected Chhattisgarh, residents of as many as 120 villages of Naxal stronghold Bastar district will vote in their native villages where polling booths have been set for the first time after independence, official sources said.

The assembly elections in will be held in two phases on Nov 7 and 17. Voting will he held on 20 seats in the first phase. These include 12 seats in Naxal affected Bastar district. Reliable sources said that voting centers have been set up for the first time in more than 120 villages of Bastar. Villagers said that they had to walk several kilometers and trek steep hillocks to reach voting centers to cast their votes.

But for the first time, new polling stations have been created in this stronghold of Maoists much to the excitement of the villagers. Sundarraj P, IG, Bastar Range said that more than 126 new polling stations will be set up in the Bastar region for voting on November 7. He said that most of these new polling stations are located in former Naxalite strongholds in the hinterland.

“These new polling stations will provide security to the coming generations in the Bastar region. They will tell the story of the victory of the ballot. The new polling stations are a sign of better security situation and strengthening democratic system in Bastar,” the IG Baster range said. He said that more than 65 security camps have been established in Bastar in the last five years due to which there has been a lot of improvement in the security situation at the ground level.

An official said that 15 polling booths have been set up in Kanker, 12 in Antagarh, five in Bhanupratappur, 20 in Konta, 14 in Chitrakote, four in Jagdalpur, 13 in Kondagaon, 19 in Keshakaal, nine in Narayanpur, eight in Dantewada and six in Bijapur. Chandameta is one such village, here a polling station has been built for the first time due to which the villagers are very excited.

Chandameta is one of the four villages in Jagdalpur constituency where polling stations have been set up for the first time. Pallo Markam, a tribal woman from Chandameta said they had to go to Chhindgur, 8 kilometers away, to cast their vote. “There was no road there. So we had to go through the unpaved road. The road was built only a year ago. We are very happy to have a polling station. We will vote for someone who will work for our development,” she said.