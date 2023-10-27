CHHATTISGARH ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS FIR AGAINST UNION MINISTER RENUKA SINGH FOR MCC VIOLATION

Manendragarh Chirmiri Bharatpur: In a trouble for the BJP ahead of the Chhattisgarh Police have registered a FIR against Union Minister of State and BJP candidate for Bharatpur Sonhat assembly seat Renuka Singh for not responding to the Election Commission's notice, sources said on Friday. An official said that a case was registered under section 188 at Sonhat police station against Union Minister of State and BJP candidate for Bharatpur Sonhat assembly seat Renuka Singh for violating the code of conduct.

After this the Election Commission issued three notices to Renuka Singh. The Election Officer of Koriya district had served the first notice to the Union Minister and the BJP candidate from Bharatpur Sonhat for holding a rally without permission. Later, a second notice was sent to her for giving a hate speech in the meeting.

On Wednesday, a third notice was issued against Renuka Singh for campaigning for the party without permission and was asked to reply. But the Union Minister did not reply to even a single notice. After the union minister failed to reply to the repeated notices by the Election Commission, an FIR was registered against the Chhattisgarh BJP leader.

Bharatpur Sonhat Assembly elections are to be held in the second phase on 17th November. Congress has fielded sitting MLA Gulab Kamro against BJP candidate Renuka Singh. Gulab Kamro is claiming victory by calling the BJP candidate an outsider. Renuka Singh has been continuously attacking Congress during the campaign.