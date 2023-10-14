CHHATTISGARH ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS CONGRESS TO RELEASE CANDIDATES LIST ON SUNDAY

Raipur: Congress will release the list of candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly elections on Sunday Oct 15 on the occasion of Navratri with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel claiming victory in the high stakes election. Talking to the media in capital Raipur, CM Baghel said that the list of the Congress candidates for the upcoming assembly elections will be released on Saturday.

Baghel said that the list has been finalized keeping in mind the party's internal survey conducted in this regard. The Chhattisgarh chief minister said that the list has been finalized keeping in view the winning prospects of the candidates. Besides, efforts have been made to give maximum tickets to women while finalizing the list, the Chhattisgarh chief minister said.

On the question of delay in releasing the list of candidates, CM Baghel said that the “preparations were completed but some people of the party refused to release the list in Pitru Paksha, due to which the list was not released”.

Baghel's taunt on Ravi Shankar Prasad's statement: The Chhattisgarh chief minister took a jibe at at Amit Shah's visit to Chhattisgarh. He said that Amit Shah's visit was “canceled several times”. “The tour to Raipur, Jagdalpur was also cancelled,” he said. On Ravi Shankar Prasad's allegation of “cow dung scam” in Chhattisgarh, CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "Prasad ji has memorized. We have already said that we have bought cow dung worth Rs 271 crore. But he is alleging Rs 1300 crore scam. Is this possible? You simply press the button and the money goes into your account."

Bhupesh Baghel's statement on Arun Sao: CM Baghel asked BJP state president Arun Sao to start trains in Chhattisgarh in his capacity as the MP from the state. “Sao is and MP. Therefore, at least trains can be started in the state. The common man is suffering a lot. People are very worried, their travel has become very expensive. Attention should be paid about that,” he said. The Chhattisgarh chief minister said that “despite being an MP, Sao could not start an airport in Bilaspur”.

“If you want the well being of Bilaspur, then at least the airport for the passengers should come up,” he said.