Raipur: Supporters of senior Chhattisgarh BJP leader and former minister Ganesh Ram Bhagat are on protest against the party top brass's decision to change the nominee from Jashpur assembly constituency leaving the saffron party red faced, sources said. It is learnt that hundreds of supporters of Bhagat from Jashpur are camping in Raipur in front of Raipur BJP office Kushabhau Thackeray complex since Saturday afternoon as a mark of protest.

Sources said that the BJP has fielded Raimuni Bhagat, a woman member of Jashpur District Panchayat from Jashpur seat for the upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly elections. Unhappy with her candidature, BJP workers and tribals are demanding ticket to five-time former MLA from Jashpur, Ganesh Ram Bhagat.

BJP protestor Rakesh Gupta from Jashpur said that a senior leader like Ganesh Ram Bhagat is being ignored. “Bhagat has been at the forefront of the movement in the interest of tribals in Jashpur, against religious conversion and cow slaughter, but Raimuni Bhagat did nothing,” Gupta said. He claimed that the Urao, Nagesia and Pahari Korwa tribal groups have also raised objections to Raimuni Bhagat's candidature.

BJP leader Anuranjan Bhagat, from Jashpur, said that 150 to 200 people have reached Raipur in three buses to protest the party top brass's move. He said that until they get positive assurance from the party leadership, they will continue the protest outside the party office. Senior BJP MLA and former minister Brijmohan Agarwal and party's state general secretary (organisation) Pawan Sai tried to pacify the protesters but to no avail.