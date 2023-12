Raipur (Chhattisgarh) : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stormed to power in Chhattisgarh after the masses rejected the Congress. The Bhupesh Baghel-led government was thrown out and the BJP created history by winning over 50 seats in this election.

Congress had to be contained with 35 seats. In the 2018 Assembly elections, Congress bagged 68 seats, while the BJP had to be satisfied with only 15 seats. JCCJ got five seats, Bahujan Samaj Party got two seats. In 2018, Congress came to power by dethroning the saffron party and Bhupesh Baghel became the Chief Minister.