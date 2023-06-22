CHHATTISGARH AMIT SHAH TO ADDRESS PUBLIC RALLY IN DURG

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public rally in Durg in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, June 22. Office-bearers of the Chhattisgarh BJP said that Shah has reached the state capital Raipur and proceeded to Bhilai by Border Security Force (BSF) helicopter at around 1.15 pm.

The office bearers further said Amit Shah will also visit the house of Pandwani singer and Padma Shri awardee Usha Barle. According to the local BJP leaders, around 50,000 people will take part in the rally to be held at the Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla stadium in Durg. They said Shah will speak on the public welfare schemes being implemented by the Narendra Modi-led government.

Chhattisgarh BJP in-charge Om Mathur, co-in-charge Nitin Nabin, and Durg division BJP in-charge Bhupendra Savanni have reached the venue of the rally. There is a seating arrangement for 43 people including Amit Shah on the stage. Meanwhile, the activists of the National Student Union of India (NSUI) are planning to show black flags to the Union Home Minister near the venue of his rally.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has downplayed the visit of Amit Shah to the state. "Shah is visiting the state to campaign for his party - the BJP. This will not make any difference to the Congress." Even Chattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee chief Mohan Markan also dubbed Amit Shah's visit to the state as "meaningless". Elections in Chhattisgarh are scheduled to be held in or before November 2023. BJP is the opposition party in the state.

