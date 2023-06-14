Kanker Chhattisgarh A Child Protection Officer was removed from her post after being found guilty on charges of dereliction of duty by Kanker Collector Dr Priyanka Shukla in the case involving the beating of children at the Shivnagar Adoption Center in the district The services of Reena Laria the Child Protection Officer CPO who was working on a contract were terminated on Wednesday Earlier this month CCTV footage of an adoption centre in Kanker showed a woman manager of the centre beating up two children and flinging them on the floor and bed Following an outcry the manager was arrested and the adoption centre s license was suspended Now members of the probe panel in their report have stated that the CPO was already aware of the assault on the children at the adoption centre but did not take any steps Taking serious note of the incident the District Collector terminated the service of the Child Protection Officer In the order issued by the District Collector s office it was stated that District Child Protection Officer Reena Laria nature of employment contractual was found grossly negligent in discharging her official duties Her work was contrary to the Chhattisgarh Civil Services Conduct Rules Hence the contractual service of District Child Protection Officer Reena Laria North Bastar Kanker was terminated with immediate effect Earlier a show cause notice was issued to the CPO regarding the assault on children at the adoption centre During the investigation it was found that the officer was negligent while discharging her work The Child Protection Officer the probe revealed was aware of the child abuse cases at the centre Neither did she act against it nor did she inform the higherups Besides the officer failed to give a satisfactory reply to the show cause notice Following this the Kanker District Collector terminated the service of the erring officer an official said A complaint had been received against the Specialized Adoption Center operated by Pratigya Vikas Sansthan Durg at District Headquarters Kanker The complaint was regarding torture and illtreatment of children Based on the complaint a surprise inspection of the adoption centre was conducted on June 4 A joint team from the District Collectorate and Directorate Women and Child Development Department carried out an inspection of the Adoption Centre During the inspection the complaint was found to be true Also read Chhattisgarh Chilling video shows woman manager beating minor orphan girls at Kanker adoption home