Raipur: A total of 72 MLAs, who won from their respective seats in the Chhattisgarh elections, are crorepatis. The number is four more as compared to the previous assembly. A total of 43 BJP MLAs, who won this time are crorepatis. They account for 80 per cent of the total winning MLAs of BJP. On the other hand, out of a total of 35 Congress MLAs, 83 per cent are crorepatis. Out of the 43 BJP MLAs, who won the elections, 80 per cent had declared their assets worth which are more than Rs 1 crore, their election affidavits said.

Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Chhattisgarh Election Watch have released a report regarding this. According to this report, 83% out of 35 Congress MLAs are crorepatis. The average asset per winning candidate in the state assembly elections this time was Rs 5.25 crore. In the 2018 assembly elections, the figure was Rs 11.63 crore.

BJP's Bhavana Bohra, who has assets worth Rs 33.86 crore, is among the richest MLAs. Bohra has won from Pandariya seat. Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel, who has won from Patan seat, has assets worth Rs 33.38 crore. BJP's Amar Aggarwal, who has won from the Bilaspur assembly seat and has assets worth Rs 27 crore, is the third richest in the list.

Ishwar Sahu, an MLA from Saja, has the least assets. BJP MLA Chaitram Attami from Dantewada stands second in the category. Congress MLA from Chandrapur Ramkumar Yadav, who has declared assets worth Rs 10 lakh, ranks third.

