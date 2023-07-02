CHHATTISGARH 5 KILLED IN TWO SEPARATE ROAD ACCIDENTS

Korba (Chhattisgarh): Five persons were killed in two separate mishaps in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday. Three youths, in their twenties, died, when the car they were travelling, collided with a trailer truck. The mishap occurred on Saturday night on a bridge in Darri, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Yash Goyal (28), Deepak Singh (22) and Rupesh Goyal (28). "The car's driver lost control of the vehicle, after which it collided with a trailer truck. Upon receiving information, we reached the mishap spot. The trio died on the spot. We have recovered their bodies and after post-mortem, it will be handed over to their family members," an official of the Darri police station said. The three deceased were residents of DDM Road area in Korba.

Also read: Four die in jeep-bus collision on Balotra National Highway in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

In another mishap, two drivers were killed when two trucks collided on the Bilaspur Pali road in the wee hours of Sunday. "The accident took place on the the Katghora-Pali-Bilaspur National Highway. Both the truck drivers have been killed. Their identity is yet to be ascertained. We will conduct post-mortem of the bodies. Their kin have been informed about the accident," a local police official said. On May 20 also, five people were killed in two separate road accidents that took place in different districts of Chhattisgarh, police had said.

Also read: Buldhana accident: Fadnavis moots DNA test to identify victims; 12 identified so far