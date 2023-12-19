Bijapur: Encounters between Naxalites and security forces have gained traction in the past few days with the latest face-off in the forests of Chinnagelur.

Naxalites attacked a team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Special Task Force (STF), who were on their way to Chinnagelur with a Barrel Grenade Launcher. The soldiers retaliated following which the Naxalites took cover and fled. A team of security forces are carrying out intensive search operations in the area.

Such conflicts between security forces are Naxalites in Chattisgarh are on a steady rise. Recently, after the formation of the new government, on the day of the swearing-in of the Chief Minister, Naxalites carried out an Improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Narayanpur in which a soldier died.

A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier was martyred in Kanker the following day which prompted CM Vishnudev Sai and Deputy CM to take the bull by the horns.