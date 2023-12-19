Chhattisgarh: Naxalites attack CRPF, STF forces using BGL weapons in Chinnagelur; no casualty
Published: 3 hours ago
Bijapur: Encounters between Naxalites and security forces have gained traction in the past few days with the latest face-off in the forests of Chinnagelur.
Naxalites attacked a team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Special Task Force (STF), who were on their way to Chinnagelur with a Barrel Grenade Launcher. The soldiers retaliated following which the Naxalites took cover and fled. A team of security forces are carrying out intensive search operations in the area.
Such conflicts between security forces are Naxalites in Chattisgarh are on a steady rise. Recently, after the formation of the new government, on the day of the swearing-in of the Chief Minister, Naxalites carried out an Improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Narayanpur in which a soldier died.
A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier was martyred in Kanker the following day which prompted CM Vishnudev Sai and Deputy CM to take the bull by the horns.
The CM warned the Naxalites threatening them of the "double engine government in Chhattisgarh". Sai said that the Naxalites have started panicking after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came to power in the state. "We have fought them in the first 15 days of coming to power and will continue to do so in future."